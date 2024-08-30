Le programme des Suisses du 31 août
ATHLETISME
10h40 Manuela Schär, Catherine Debrunner, Patricia Eachus - 5000m, finale (T54)
20h39 Marcel Hug - 5000m, finale (T54)
AVIRON
09h30 Claire Ghiringhelli - Skiff, repêchage (PR1)
BADMINTON
09h50 Cynthia Mathez - Sarina Satomi (JPN) - Simple dames, matches de groupe (WH1)
12h30 Ilaria Renggli - Hongyan Li (CHN) - Simple dames, matches de groupe (WH2)
16h00 Cynthia Mathez/Ilaria Renggli - Double dames - demi-finales (WH1-WH2)
CYCLISME - PISTE
10h00 Flurina Rigling - 500m contre-la-montre, qualifications (C1-C3)
11h14 Timothy Zemp - 4000m poursuite individuelle, qualifications (C4)
13h40 Flurina Rigling - 500m contre-la-montre, finale (C1-C3)
14h55 Timothy Zemp - 4000m poursuite individuelle, finale (C4)
TENNIS
pas avant 12h00 Nalani Buob - Aniek Van Koot (NED) - simple dames, 1er tour (Open)
>> A lire aussi : Des chiffres et des lettres en fonction du handicap
bao