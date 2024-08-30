Découvrir plus

Paris 2024 - Paralympiens
Modifié

Le programme des Suisses du 31 août

Marcel Hug et Manuel Schär avaient affolé le compteur "médailles" lors des Paras de Tokyo. - [KEYSTONE - ENNIO LEANZA]
Dix Suisses seront en lice samedi à Paris. La journée pourrait très bien être riche en médailles grâce aux stars Catherine Debrunner, Manuela Schär et Marcel Hug. En aviron, Claire Ghiringhelli passera par les repêchages pour tenter d'atteindre la finale A; en badminton, la paire Cynthia Mathez/Ilaria Renggli disputera la demi-finale; en cyclisme sur piste, nous retrouverons la médaillée de bronze Flurina Rigling et en tennis la Zougoise Nalani Buob disputera le 1er tour à Roland-Garros.

ATHLETISME
10h40 Manuela Schär, Catherine Debrunner, Patricia Eachus - 5000m, finale (T54)
20h39 Marcel Hug - 5000m, finale (T54)

AVIRON
09h30 Claire Ghiringhelli - Skiff, repêchage (PR1)

BADMINTON
09h50 Cynthia Mathez - Sarina Satomi (JPN) - Simple dames, matches de groupe (WH1)
12h30 Ilaria Renggli - Hongyan Li (CHN) - Simple dames, matches de groupe (WH2)
16h00 Cynthia Mathez/Ilaria Renggli - Double dames - demi-finales (WH1-WH2)

CYCLISME - PISTE
10h00 Flurina Rigling - 500m contre-la-montre, qualifications (C1-C3)
11h14 Timothy Zemp - 4000m poursuite individuelle, qualifications (C4)
13h40 Flurina Rigling - 500m contre-la-montre, finale (C1-C3)
14h55 Timothy Zemp - 4000m poursuite individuelle, finale (C4)

TENNIS
pas avant 12h00 Nalani Buob - Aniek Van Koot (NED) - simple dames, 1er tour (Open)

Rendez-vous Paralympiques - 30.08.2024
Rendez-vous Paralympiques - 30.08.2024 / Rendez-vous Paralympiques / 25 min. / aujourd'hui à 20:05

>> A lire aussi : Des chiffres et des lettres en fonction du handicap

bao

Les 27 Suisses en lice à Paris

Les 27 athlètes suisses présents aux Jeux paralympiques de Paris [KEYSTONE - ENNIO LEANZA]