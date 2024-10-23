Découvrir plus

Tous les résumés et les buts du mercredi 23 octobre

Ligue des champions, les résultats du mercredi 23 octobre.
Ligue des champions, les résultats du mercredi 23 octobre.

Atalanta - Celtic

ATalanta Celtic
Phase de ligue, Atalanta – Celtic: une équipe bergamasque dominante, un Schmeichel décisif / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:00

Brest - Leverkusen

Brest Leverkusen
Phase de ligue, Brest – Leverkusen: les Brestois donnent du fil à retordre à Xhaka et son équipe / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:00

Young Boys - Inter

YoungBoys inter
Phase de ligue, Young Boys – Inter: coup de théâtre dans les derniers instants du match / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 9 min. / hier à 23:00

Atletico Madrid - Lille

Atletico Lille
Phase de ligue, Atlético Madrid – Lille: un coaching payant pour Bruno Genesio / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:13

Barcelone - Bayern Munich

Barcelone Bayern
Phase de ligue, Barcelone – Bayern Munich: une pluie de buts au Camp Nou / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 4 min. / hier à 23:12

Benfica - Feyenoord

Benfica Feyenoord
Phase de ligue, Benfica – Feyenoord: une soirée à oublier pour les Aigles du Benfica / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 6 min. / hier à 23:00

Manchester City - Sparta Prague

ManCity Prague
Phase de ligue, Manchester City – Sparta Prague: les Citizens donnent une leçon de foot / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / hier à 23:45

RB Leipzig - Liverpool

Leipzig Liverpool
Phase de ligue, RB Leipzig – Liverpool: un déplacement compliqué pour les Reds / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 23:28

RB Salzburg - Dinamo Zagreb

Salzburg Dinamo
Phase de ligue, RB Salzbourg – Dinamo Zagreb: un rouge pour le portier du RB Salzbourg (edited) / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:00

>> A lire aussi : Le Barça terrasse le Bayern et Young Boys craque en fin de match contre l'Inter

RTSsport

Brest
1 - 1
Bayer Leverkusen
Atalanta
0 - 0
Celtic Glasgow
Atlético Madrid
1 - 3
Lille
Barcelone
4 - 1
Bayern Munich
Young Boys
0 - 1
Inter
Salzburg
0 - 2
Dinamo Zagreb
Manchester City
5 - 0
Sparta Prague
Benfica Lisbonne
1 - 3
Feyenoord Rotterdam
RB Leipzig
0 - 1
Liverpool
Phase de ligue Matches Diff. Buts Points
1. Aston Villa 3 6 : 0 9
2. Liverpool 3 6 : 1 9
3. Manchester City 3 9 : 0 7
4. Monaco 3 9 : 4 7
5. Brest 3 7 : 2 7
6. Bayer Leverkusen 3 6 : 1 7
7. Inter 3 5 : 0 7
8. Sporting 3 5 : 1 7
9. Arsenal 3 3 : 0 7
10. Barcelone 3 10 : 3 6
11. B. Dortmund 3 12 : 6 6
12. Real Madrid 3 8 : 4 6
13. Benfica Lisbonne 3 7 : 4 6
14. Juventus 3 6 : 4 6
15. Lille 3 4 : 3 6
16. Feyenoord Rotterdam 3 6 : 7 6
17. Atalanta 3 3 : 0 5
18. VfB Stuttgart 3 3 : 4 4
19. Paris SG 3 2 : 3 4
20. Celtic Glasgow 3 6 : 8 4
21. Sparta Prague 3 4 : 6 4
22. Dinamo Zagreb 3 6 : 11 4
23. Bayern Munich 3 10 : 7 3
24. Girona FC 3 4 : 4 3
25. Milan 3 4 : 5 3
26. Club Bruges 3 2 : 6 3
27. Atlético Madrid 3 3 : 8 3
28. PSV Eindhoven 3 3 : 5 2
29. Bologna 3 0 : 4 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 : 4 1
31. RB Leipzig 3 3 : 6 0
32. Sturm Graz 3 1 : 5 0
33. ER Belgrade 3 2 : 11 0
34. Young Boys 3 0 : 9 0
Salzburg 3 0 : 9 0
36. Slovan Bratislava 3 1 : 11 0