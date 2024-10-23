Ligue des champions
Tous les résumés et les buts du mercredi 23 octobre
Atalanta - Celtic
Brest - Leverkusen
Young Boys - Inter
Atletico Madrid - Lille
Barcelone - Bayern Munich
Benfica - Feyenoord
Manchester City - Sparta Prague
RB Leipzig - Liverpool
RB Salzburg - Dinamo Zagreb
|Phase de ligue
|Matches
|Diff. Buts
|Points
|1.
|Aston Villa
|3
|6 : 0
|9
|2.
|Liverpool
|3
|6 : 1
|9
|3.
|Manchester City
|3
|9 : 0
|7
|4.
|Monaco
|3
|9 : 4
|7
|5.
|Brest
|3
|7 : 2
|7
|6.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|3
|6 : 1
|7
|7.
|Inter
|3
|5 : 0
|7
|8.
|Sporting
|3
|5 : 1
|7
|9.
|Arsenal
|3
|3 : 0
|7
|10.
|Barcelone
|3
|10 : 3
|6
|11.
|B. Dortmund
|3
|12 : 6
|6
|12.
|Real Madrid
|3
|8 : 4
|6
|13.
|Benfica Lisbonne
|3
|7 : 4
|6
|14.
|Juventus
|3
|6 : 4
|6
|15.
|Lille
|3
|4 : 3
|6
|16.
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|3
|6 : 7
|6
|17.
|Atalanta
|3
|3 : 0
|5
|18.
|VfB Stuttgart
|3
|3 : 4
|4
|19.
|Paris SG
|3
|2 : 3
|4
|20.
|Celtic Glasgow
|3
|6 : 8
|4
|21.
|Sparta Prague
|3
|4 : 6
|4
|22.
|Dinamo Zagreb
|3
|6 : 11
|4
|23.
|Bayern Munich
|3
|10 : 7
|3
|24.
|Girona FC
|3
|4 : 4
|3
|25.
|Milan
|3
|4 : 5
|3
|26.
|Club Bruges
|3
|2 : 6
|3
|27.
|Atlético Madrid
|3
|3 : 8
|3
|28.
|PSV Eindhoven
|3
|3 : 5
|2
|29.
|Bologna
|3
|0 : 4
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|0 : 4
|1
|31.
|RB Leipzig
|3
|3 : 6
|0
|32.
|Sturm Graz
|3
|1 : 5
|0
|33.
|ER Belgrade
|3
|2 : 11
|0
|34.
|Young Boys
|3
|0 : 9
|0
|Salzburg
|3
|0 : 9
|0
|36.
|Slovan Bratislava
|3
|1 : 11
|0