Ligue des champions
Publié
Tous les résumés et les buts du mercredi 18 septembre
Manchester City - Inter Milan
Club Bruges - Borussia Dortmund
Bologne - Shakhtar Donetsk
Paris Saint-Germain - Gérone
Sparta Prague - Salzbourg
Celtic Glasgow - Slovan Bratislava
RTSsport
Publié
|Phase de ligue
|Matches
|Diff. Buts
|Points
|1.
|Bayern Munich
|1
|9 : 2
|3
|2.
|Celtic Glasgow
|1
|5 : 1
|3
|3.
|B. Dortmund
|1
|3 : 0
|3
|Aston Villa
|1
|3 : 0
|3
|5.
|Sparta Prague
|1
|3 : 0
|3
|6.
|Liverpool
|1
|3 : 1
|3
|7.
|Juventus
|1
|3 : 1
|3
|Real Madrid
|1
|3 : 1
|3
|9.
|Sporting Lisbonne
|1
|2 : 0
|3
|10.
|Paris SG
|1
|1 : 0
|3
|11.
|Bologna
|1
|0 : 0
|1
|Inter
|1
|0 : 0
|1
|Manchester City
|1
|0 : 0
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|0 : 0
|1
|15.
|Monaco
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Bayer Leverkusen
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Sturm Graz
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Benfica Lisbonne
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Atalanta
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Barcelone
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Atlético Madrid
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|ER Belgrade
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|Brest
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0 : 0
|0
|27.
|Girona FC
|1
|0 : 1
|0
|28.
|VfB Stuttgart
|1
|1 : 3
|0
|PSV Eindhoven
|1
|1 : 3
|0
|30.
|Milan
|1
|1 : 3
|0
|31.
|Lille
|1
|0 : 2
|0
|32.
|Young Boys
|1
|0 : 3
|0
|Salzburg
|1
|0 : 3
|0
|Bruges
|1
|0 : 3
|0
|35.
|Slovan Bratislava
|1
|1 : 5
|0
|36.
|Dinamo Zagreb
|1
|2 : 9
|0