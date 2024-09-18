Découvrir plus

Publié

Tous les résumés et les buts du mercredi 18 septembre

Tous les résumés et les buts de mercredi.
Tous les résumés et les buts de mercredi.

Manchester City - Inter Milan

MCIINT
Phase de ligue, Manchester City - Inter Milan: les finalistes de 2023 se quittent dos à dos / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 20:15

Club Bruges - Borussia Dortmund

BRUDOR
Phase de ligue, Club Bruges - Borussia Dortmund: fin de match décisive pour le BVB / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 6 min. / hier à 23:00

Bologne - Shakhtar Donetsk

BOLSHA
Phase de ligue, Bologne - Shakhtar Donetsk: un match disputé mais sans vainqueur / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 20:15

Paris Saint-Germain - Gérone

PSGGIR
Phase de ligue, Paris Saint-Germain - Girona: les Espagnols crucifiés en toute fin de match / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 20:15

Sparta Prague - Salzbourg

PRASAL
Phase de ligue, Sparta Prague - RB Salzburg: les Tchèques font bonne impression / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 20:15

Celtic Glasgow - Slovan Bratislava

CELSLO
Phase de ligue, Celtic - Slovan Bratislava: grosse entrée en lice pour le Celtic / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 20:15

Publié
Sparta Prague
3 - 0
Salzburg
Bologna
0 - 0
Shakhtar Donetsk
Paris SG
1 - 0
Girona FC
Bruges
0 - 3
B. Dortmund
Celtic Glasgow
5 - 1
Slovan Bratislava
Manchester City
0 - 0
Inter
Phase de ligue Matches Diff. Buts Points
1. Bayern Munich 1 9 : 2 3
2. Celtic Glasgow 1 5 : 1 3
3. B. Dortmund 1 3 : 0 3
Aston Villa 1 3 : 0 3
5. Sparta Prague 1 3 : 0 3
6. Liverpool 1 3 : 1 3
7. Juventus 1 3 : 1 3
Real Madrid 1 3 : 1 3
9. Sporting Lisbonne 1 2 : 0 3
10. Paris SG 1 1 : 0 3
11. Bologna 1 0 : 0 1
Inter 1 0 : 0 1
Manchester City 1 0 : 0 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 : 0 1
15. Monaco 0 0 : 0 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 : 0 0
Sturm Graz 0 0 : 0 0
Feyenoord Rotterdam 0 0 : 0 0
Benfica Lisbonne 0 0 : 0 0
Atalanta 0 0 : 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 : 0 0
Barcelone 0 0 : 0 0
Atlético Madrid 0 0 : 0 0
ER Belgrade 0 0 : 0 0
Brest 0 0 : 0 0
RB Leipzig 0 0 : 0 0
27. Girona FC 1 0 : 1 0
28. VfB Stuttgart 1 1 : 3 0
PSV Eindhoven 1 1 : 3 0
30. Milan 1 1 : 3 0
31. Lille 1 0 : 2 0
32. Young Boys 1 0 : 3 0
Salzburg 1 0 : 3 0
Bruges 1 0 : 3 0
35. Slovan Bratislava 1 1 : 5 0
36. Dinamo Zagreb 1 2 : 9 0