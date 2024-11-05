Découvrir plus

S'informer

S'informer

Approfondir

Se divertir

Enfants et jeunes

Découvrir plus

S'informer

S'informer

Approfondir

Se divertir

Enfants et jeunes

TV & Streaming

Streaming

Audio

Portail audio

Les directs

SPORT

Ligue des champions
Publié

Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 5 novembre

Ligue des champions, les résultats du mardi 5 novembre.
Ligue des champions, les résultats du mardi 5 novembre.

Slovan Bratislava - Dinamo Zagreb

BRA ZAG
Phase de ligue, Slovan Bratislava - Dinamo Zagreb: le Dinamo Zagreb domine le Slovan Bratislava / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 23:00

PSV Eindhoven - Gérone

PSV GIR
Phase de ligue, PSV Eindhoven - Gérone: Gérone voit rouge et s'incline aux Pays-Bas / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 23:00

Liverpool - Bayer Leverkusen

LIV BAY
Phase de ligue, Liverpool - Bayer Leverkusen: Liverpool domine Leverkusen à Anfield / Football / 3 min. / hier à 23:00

Real Madrid - AC Milan

REA MIL
Phase de ligue, Real Madrid - AC Milan: l'AC Milan remporte le choc au sommet à Madrid / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 23:00

Celtic Glasgow - RB Leipzig

CEL LEI
Phase de ligue, Celtic Glasgow - RB Leipzig: le Celtic surprend le RB Leipzig / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 23:00

Sporting - Manchester City

SPO MAN
Phase de ligue, Sporting - Manchester City: le Sporting s'offre un festival offensif contre Manchester City / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:00

Dortmund - Sturm Graz

DOR STU
Phase de ligue, Dortmund - Sturm Graz: Dortmund s'en sort de justesse contre Sturm Graz / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:00

Lille - Juventus

LIL-JUV.jpg
Phase de ligue, Lille - Juventus: Lille souffre mais tient la Juventus en échec / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:00

Bologne - Monaco

BOL MON
Phase de ligue, Bologne - Monaco: Monaco s'impose en Italie et reste invaincu / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:00

>> A lire aussi : Manchester City fessé par le Sporting et Monaco s'impose en Italie

RTSsport

Publié
Slovan Bratislava
1 - 4
Dinamo Zagreb
PSV Eindhoven
4 - 0
Girona FC
Liverpool
4 - 0
Bayer Leverkusen
Real Madrid
1 - 3
Milan
Celtic Glasgow
3 - 1
RB Leipzig
Sporting
4 - 1
Manchester City
B. Dortmund
1 - 0
Sturm Graz
Lille
1 - 1
Juventus
Bologna
0 - 1
Monaco
Phase de ligue Matches Diff. Buts Points
1. Liverpool 4 10 : 1 12
2. Sporting 4 9 : 2 10
3. Monaco 4 10 : 4 10
4. B. Dortmund 4 13 : 6 9
5. Aston Villa 3 6 : 0 9
6. Manchester City 4 10 : 4 7
7. Brest 3 7 : 2 7
8. Inter 3 5 : 0 7
9. Arsenal 3 3 : 0 7
10. Juventus 4 7 : 5 7
11. Bayer Leverkusen 4 6 : 5 7
12. Lille 4 5 : 4 7
13. Celtic Glasgow 4 9 : 9 7
14. Dinamo Zagreb 4 10 : 12 7
15. Barcelone 3 10 : 3 6
16. Benfica Lisbonne 3 7 : 4 6
17. Real Madrid 4 9 : 7 6
18. Milan 4 7 : 6 6
19. Feyenoord Rotterdam 3 6 : 7 6
20. Atalanta 3 3 : 0 5
21. PSV Eindhoven 4 7 : 5 5
22. VfB Stuttgart 3 3 : 4 4
23. Paris SG 3 2 : 3 4
24. Sparta Prague 3 4 : 6 4
25. Bayern Munich 3 10 : 7 3
26. Girona FC 4 4 : 8 3
27. Club Bruges 3 2 : 6 3
28. Atlético Madrid 3 3 : 8 3
29. Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 : 4 1
30. Bologna 4 0 : 5 1
31. RB Leipzig 4 4 : 9 0
32. Sturm Graz 4 1 : 6 0
33. ER Belgrade 3 2 : 11 0
34. Young Boys 3 0 : 9 0
Salzburg 3 0 : 9 0
36. Slovan Bratislava 4 2 : 15 0