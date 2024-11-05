Ligue des champions
Publié
Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 5 novembre
Slovan Bratislava - Dinamo Zagreb
PSV Eindhoven - Gérone
Liverpool - Bayer Leverkusen
Real Madrid - AC Milan
Celtic Glasgow - RB Leipzig
Sporting - Manchester City
Dortmund - Sturm Graz
Lille - Juventus
Bologne - Monaco
Publié
|Phase de ligue
|Matches
|Diff. Buts
|Points
|1.
|Liverpool
|4
|10 : 1
|12
|2.
|Sporting
|4
|9 : 2
|10
|3.
|Monaco
|4
|10 : 4
|10
|4.
|B. Dortmund
|4
|13 : 6
|9
|5.
|Aston Villa
|3
|6 : 0
|9
|6.
|Manchester City
|4
|10 : 4
|7
|7.
|Brest
|3
|7 : 2
|7
|8.
|Inter
|3
|5 : 0
|7
|9.
|Arsenal
|3
|3 : 0
|7
|10.
|Juventus
|4
|7 : 5
|7
|11.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|4
|6 : 5
|7
|12.
|Lille
|4
|5 : 4
|7
|13.
|Celtic Glasgow
|4
|9 : 9
|7
|14.
|Dinamo Zagreb
|4
|10 : 12
|7
|15.
|Barcelone
|3
|10 : 3
|6
|16.
|Benfica Lisbonne
|3
|7 : 4
|6
|17.
|Real Madrid
|4
|9 : 7
|6
|18.
|Milan
|4
|7 : 6
|6
|19.
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|3
|6 : 7
|6
|20.
|Atalanta
|3
|3 : 0
|5
|21.
|PSV Eindhoven
|4
|7 : 5
|5
|22.
|VfB Stuttgart
|3
|3 : 4
|4
|23.
|Paris SG
|3
|2 : 3
|4
|24.
|Sparta Prague
|3
|4 : 6
|4
|25.
|Bayern Munich
|3
|10 : 7
|3
|26.
|Girona FC
|4
|4 : 8
|3
|27.
|Club Bruges
|3
|2 : 6
|3
|28.
|Atlético Madrid
|3
|3 : 8
|3
|29.
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|0 : 4
|1
|30.
|Bologna
|4
|0 : 5
|1
|31.
|RB Leipzig
|4
|4 : 9
|0
|32.
|Sturm Graz
|4
|1 : 6
|0
|33.
|ER Belgrade
|3
|2 : 11
|0
|34.
|Young Boys
|3
|0 : 9
|0
|Salzburg
|3
|0 : 9
|0
|36.
|Slovan Bratislava
|4
|2 : 15
|0