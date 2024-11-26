Ligue des champions
Publié
Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 26 novembre
Young Boys - Atalanta
Barcelone - Brest
Bayer Leverkusen - RB Salzbourg
Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City - Feyenoord Rotterdam
Sporting - Arsenal
Inter Milan - RB Leipzig
Slovan Bratislava - AC Milan
Sparta Prague - Atlético Madrid
|Phase de ligue
|Matches
|Diff. Buts
|Points
|1.
|Inter
|5
|7 : 0
|13
|2.
|Barcelone
|5
|18 : 5
|12
|3.
|Liverpool
|4
|10 : 1
|12
|4.
|Atalanta
|5
|11 : 1
|11
|5.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|5
|11 : 5
|10
|6.
|Monaco
|4
|10 : 4
|10
|7.
|Arsenal
|5
|8 : 2
|10
|8.
|Sporting
|5
|10 : 7
|10
|9.
|Brest
|5
|9 : 6
|10
|10.
|B. Dortmund
|4
|13 : 6
|9
|11.
|Bayern Munich
|5
|12 : 7
|9
|12.
|Aston Villa
|4
|6 : 1
|9
|13.
|Atlético Madrid
|5
|11 : 9
|9
|14.
|Milan
|5
|10 : 8
|9
|15.
|Manchester City
|5
|13 : 7
|8
|16.
|Juventus
|4
|7 : 5
|7
|17.
|Lille
|4
|5 : 4
|7
|18.
|Celtic Glasgow
|4
|9 : 9
|7
|19.
|Dinamo Zagreb
|4
|10 : 12
|7
|20.
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|5
|10 : 13
|7
|21.
|Real Madrid
|4
|9 : 7
|6
|22.
|Benfica Lisbonne
|4
|7 : 5
|6
|23.
|Club Bruges
|4
|3 : 6
|6
|24.
|PSV Eindhoven
|4
|7 : 5
|5
|25.
|VfB Stuttgart
|4
|3 : 6
|4
|26.
|Paris SG
|5
|3 : 6
|4
|27.
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|2 : 5
|4
|28.
|Sparta Prague
|5
|5 : 14
|4
|29.
|Girona FC
|4
|4 : 8
|3
|30.
|Salzburg
|5
|3 : 15
|3
|31.
|Bologna
|4
|0 : 5
|1
|32.
|Sturm Graz
|4
|1 : 6
|0
|33.
|RB Leipzig
|5
|4 : 10
|0
|34.
|ER Belgrade
|4
|4 : 16
|0
|35.
|Slovan Bratislava
|5
|4 : 18
|0
|36.
|Young Boys
|5
|2 : 17
|0