Découvrir plus

S'informer

S'informer

Approfondir

Se divertir

Enfants et jeunes

Découvrir plus

S'informer

S'informer

Approfondir

Se divertir

Enfants et jeunes

TV & Streaming

Streaming

Audio

Portail audio

Les directs

SPORT

Ligue des champions
Publié

Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 26 novembre

Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 26 novembre.
Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 26 novembre.

Young Boys - Atalanta

Phase de ligue, Young Boys - Atalanta: pluie de buts au Wankdorf
Phase de ligue, Young Boys - Atalanta: pluie de buts au Wankdorf / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 6 min. / hier à 21:00

Barcelone - Brest

Phase de ligue, Barcelone – Brest: Lewandowski rejoint le club fermé des "centenaires"
Phase de ligue, Barcelone - Brest: Lewandowski rejoint le club fermé des "centenaires" / RTS Sport / 1 min. / aujourd'hui à 00:25

Bayer Leverkusen - RB Salzbourg

Phase de ligue, Bayer Leverkusen - RB Salzbourg: un score sans appel en Allemagne
Phase de ligue, Bayer Leverkusen - RB Salzbourg: un score sans appel en Allemagne / RTS Sport / 2 min. / aujourd'hui à 00:25

Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain

Phase de ligue, Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain: une partie serrée en Bavière
Phase de ligue, Bayern Munich - Paris Saint-Germain: une partie serrée en Bavière / RTS Sport / 3 min. / aujourd'hui à 00:30

Manchester City - Feyenoord Rotterdam

Phase de ligue, Manchester City - Feyenoord: une rencontre complètement folle dans le nord de l'Angleterre
Phase de ligue, Manchester City - Feyenoord: une rencontre complètement folle dans le nord de l'Angleterre / RTS Sport / 3 min. / aujourd'hui à 00:30

Sporting - Arsenal

Phase de ligue, Sporting - Arsenal: une soirée portes ouvertes à Lisbonne
Phase de ligue, Sporting - Arsenal: une soirée portes ouvertes à Lisbonne / RTS Sport / 2 min. / aujourd'hui à 00:25

Inter Milan - RB Leipzig

Phase de ligue, Inter Milan - RB Leipzig: Sommer s’offre un nouveau blanchissage
Phase de ligue, Inter Milan - RB Leipzig: Sommer s’offre un nouveau blanchissage / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 21:00

Slovan Bratislava - AC Milan

Phase de ligue, Slovan Bratislava - AC Milan: un "break" réussi en trois petites minutes
Phase de ligue, Slovan Bratislava - AC Milan: un "break" réussi en trois petites minutes / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:00

Sparta Prague - Atlético Madrid

Phase de ligue, Sparta Prague - Atlético Madrid: match à sens unique dans la capitale tchèque
Phase de ligue, Sparta Prague - Atlético Madrid: match à sens unique dans la capitale tchèque / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 4 min. / hier à 23:00

>> A lire aussi : Lewandowski rejoint le club très fermé des "centenaires" et YB sombre corps et biens au Wankdorf

RTSsport

Publié
Sparta Prague
0 - 6
Atlético Madrid
Slovan Bratislava
2 - 3
Milan
Sporting
1 - 5
Arsenal
Inter
1 - 0
RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
1 - 0
Paris SG
Bayer Leverkusen
5 - 0
Salzburg
Barcelone
3 - 0
Brest
Young Boys
1 - 6
Atalanta
Manchester City
3 - 3
Feyenoord Rotterdam
Phase de ligue Matches Diff. Buts Points
1. Inter 5 7 : 0 13
2. Barcelone 5 18 : 5 12
3. Liverpool 4 10 : 1 12
4. Atalanta 5 11 : 1 11
5. Bayer Leverkusen 5 11 : 5 10
6. Monaco 4 10 : 4 10
7. Arsenal 5 8 : 2 10
8. Sporting 5 10 : 7 10
9. Brest 5 9 : 6 10
10. B. Dortmund 4 13 : 6 9
11. Bayern Munich 5 12 : 7 9
12. Aston Villa 4 6 : 1 9
13. Atlético Madrid 5 11 : 9 9
14. Milan 5 10 : 8 9
15. Manchester City 5 13 : 7 8
16. Juventus 4 7 : 5 7
17. Lille 4 5 : 4 7
18. Celtic Glasgow 4 9 : 9 7
19. Dinamo Zagreb 4 10 : 12 7
20. Feyenoord Rotterdam 5 10 : 13 7
21. Real Madrid 4 9 : 7 6
22. Benfica Lisbonne 4 7 : 5 6
23. Club Bruges 4 3 : 6 6
24. PSV Eindhoven 4 7 : 5 5
25. VfB Stuttgart 4 3 : 6 4
26. Paris SG 5 3 : 6 4
27. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 : 5 4
28. Sparta Prague 5 5 : 14 4
29. Girona FC 4 4 : 8 3
30. Salzburg 5 3 : 15 3
31. Bologna 4 0 : 5 1
32. Sturm Graz 4 1 : 6 0
33. RB Leipzig 5 4 : 10 0
34. ER Belgrade 4 4 : 16 0
35. Slovan Bratislava 5 4 : 18 0
36. Young Boys 5 2 : 17 0