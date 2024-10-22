Découvrir plus

Publié

Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 22 octobre

Ligue des champions, les résultats du mardi 22 octobre. [RTS]
Ligue des champions, les résultats du mardi 22 octobre. - [RTS]

Monaco - Etoile Rouge Belgrade

Phase de ligue, AS Monaco - Etoile Rouge Belgrade : un Breel Embolo précieux pour les Monégasques
Phase de ligue, AS Monaco - Etoile Rouge Belgrade : un Breel Embolo précieux pour les Monégasques / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:00

AC Milan - Club Bruges

Phase de ligue, AC Milan - Club Bruges : Noah Okafor passeur dès son entrée en jeu
Phase de ligue, AC Milan - Club Bruges : Noah Okafor passeur dès son entrée en jeu / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:00

Sturm Graz - Sporting

Phase de ligue, Sturm Graz - Sporting: un affrontement à sens unique
Phase de ligue, Sturm Graz - Sporting: un affrontement à sens unique / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 23:00

Arsenal - Shakhtar Donetsk

Phase de ligue, Arsenal - Shakhtar Donetsk: peu de buts au nord de Londres
Phase de ligue, Arsenal - Shakhtar Donetsk: peu de buts au nord de Londres / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 5 min. / hier à 23:00

Aston Villa - Bologne

Phase de ligue, Aston Villa - Bologne: Remo Freuler et Dan Ndoye titulaires sur la pelouse du club de Birmingham
Phase de ligue, Aston Villa - Bologne: Remo Freuler et Dan Ndoye titulaires sur la pelouse du club de Birmingham / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:00

Gérone - Slovan Bratislava

Phase de ligue, Gérone – Slovan Bratislava: une soirée historique en Catalogne
Phase de ligue, Gérone – Slovan Bratislava: une soirée historique en Catalogne / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 3 min. / hier à 23:00

Juventus - Stuttgart

Phase de ligue, Juventus - Stuttgart: la Vieille Dame réduite à 10 dès la 84e
Phase de ligue, Juventus - Stuttgart: la Vieille Dame réduite à 10 dès la 84e / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 4 min. / hier à 23:00

Paris Saint-Germain - PSV Eindhoven

Phase de ligue, Paris Saint-Germain - PSV Eindhoven: pas de vainqueur au Parc des Princes
Phase de ligue, Paris Saint-Germain - PSV Eindhoven: pas de vainqueur au Parc des Princes / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:00

Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund

Phase de ligue, Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund: une rencontre où chaque équipe a eu sa mi-temps
Phase de ligue, Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund: une rencontre où chaque équipe a eu sa mi-temps / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 4 min. / hier à 23:00

>> A lire aussi : Le Real renverse Dortmund en 33 minutes et Breel Embolo et Noah Okafor décisifs

RTSsport

Publié
Monaco
5 - 1
ER Belgrade
Milan
3 - 1
Club Bruges
Sturm Graz
0 - 2
Sporting
Arsenal
1 - 0
Shakhtar Donetsk
Aston Villa
2 - 0
Bologna
Girona FC
2 - 0
Slovan Bratislava
Juventus
0 - 1
VfB Stuttgart
Paris SG
1 - 1
PSV Eindhoven
Real Madrid
5 - 2
B. Dortmund
Phase de ligue Matches Diff. Buts Points
1. Aston Villa 3 6 : 0 9
2. Monaco 3 9 : 4 7
3. Sporting 3 5 : 1 7
4. Arsenal 3 3 : 0 7
5. B. Dortmund 3 12 : 6 6
6. Brest 2 6 : 1 6
7. Benfica Lisbonne 2 6 : 1 6
8. Bayer Leverkusen 2 5 : 0 6
9. Real Madrid 3 8 : 4 6
10. Liverpool 2 5 : 1 6
11. Juventus 3 6 : 4 6
12. Manchester City 2 4 : 0 4
13. Inter 2 4 : 0 4
14. Sparta Prague 2 4 : 1 4
15. Atalanta 2 3 : 0 4
16. VfB Stuttgart 3 3 : 4 4
17. Paris SG 3 2 : 3 4
18. Bayern Munich 2 9 : 3 3
19. Barcelone 2 6 : 2 3
20. Girona FC 3 4 : 4 3
21. Milan 3 4 : 5 3
22. Lille 2 1 : 2 3
23. Celtic Glasgow 2 6 : 8 3
24. Feyenoord Rotterdam 2 3 : 6 3
25. Atlético Madrid 2 2 : 5 3
26. Club Bruges 3 2 : 6 3
27. PSV Eindhoven 3 3 : 5 2
28. Bologna 3 0 : 4 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 : 4 1
30. Dinamo Zagreb 2 4 : 11 1
31. RB Leipzig 2 3 : 5 0
32. Sturm Graz 3 1 : 5 0
33. Salzburg 2 0 : 7 0
34. Young Boys 2 0 : 8 0
35. ER Belgrade 3 2 : 11 0
36. Slovan Bratislava 3 1 : 11 0