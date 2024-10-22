Ligue des champions
Publié
Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 22 octobre
Monaco - Etoile Rouge Belgrade
AC Milan - Club Bruges
Sturm Graz - Sporting
Arsenal - Shakhtar Donetsk
Aston Villa - Bologne
Gérone - Slovan Bratislava
Juventus - Stuttgart
Paris Saint-Germain - PSV Eindhoven
Real Madrid - Borussia Dortmund
RTSsport
|Phase de ligue
|Matches
|Diff. Buts
|Points
|1.
|Aston Villa
|3
|6 : 0
|9
|2.
|Monaco
|3
|9 : 4
|7
|3.
|Sporting
|3
|5 : 1
|7
|4.
|Arsenal
|3
|3 : 0
|7
|5.
|B. Dortmund
|3
|12 : 6
|6
|6.
|Brest
|2
|6 : 1
|6
|7.
|Benfica Lisbonne
|2
|6 : 1
|6
|8.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2
|5 : 0
|6
|9.
|Real Madrid
|3
|8 : 4
|6
|10.
|Liverpool
|2
|5 : 1
|6
|11.
|Juventus
|3
|6 : 4
|6
|12.
|Manchester City
|2
|4 : 0
|4
|13.
|Inter
|2
|4 : 0
|4
|14.
|Sparta Prague
|2
|4 : 1
|4
|15.
|Atalanta
|2
|3 : 0
|4
|16.
|VfB Stuttgart
|3
|3 : 4
|4
|17.
|Paris SG
|3
|2 : 3
|4
|18.
|Bayern Munich
|2
|9 : 3
|3
|19.
|Barcelone
|2
|6 : 2
|3
|20.
|Girona FC
|3
|4 : 4
|3
|21.
|Milan
|3
|4 : 5
|3
|22.
|Lille
|2
|1 : 2
|3
|23.
|Celtic Glasgow
|2
|6 : 8
|3
|24.
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|2
|3 : 6
|3
|25.
|Atlético Madrid
|2
|2 : 5
|3
|26.
|Club Bruges
|3
|2 : 6
|3
|27.
|PSV Eindhoven
|3
|3 : 5
|2
|28.
|Bologna
|3
|0 : 4
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|0 : 4
|1
|30.
|Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|4 : 11
|1
|31.
|RB Leipzig
|2
|3 : 5
|0
|32.
|Sturm Graz
|3
|1 : 5
|0
|33.
|Salzburg
|2
|0 : 7
|0
|34.
|Young Boys
|2
|0 : 8
|0
|35.
|ER Belgrade
|3
|2 : 11
|0
|36.
|Slovan Bratislava
|3
|1 : 11
|0