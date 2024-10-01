Découvrir plus

Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 1er octobre

Les résultats du mardi 1er octobre.
Les résultats du mardi 1er octobre.

Stuttgart - Sparta Prague

VFB Sparta
Phase de ligue, Stuttgart - Sparta Prague: pas de vainqueur dans ce match disputé / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:50

Salzbourg - Brest

Salz Brest
Phase de ligue, Salzbourg - Brest: le résumé d'une rencontre riche en buts / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 21:00

Arsenal - PSG

ARS PSG
Phase de ligue, Arsenal - PSG: les Gunners font la différence en 1ère mi-temps / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:55

Inter Milan - Etoile Rouge

INTER Belg
Phase de ligue, Inter Milan - Etoile Rouge: une large victoire à domicile / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 21:24

Leverkusen - AC Milan

LEV ACM
Phase de ligue, Bayer Leverkusen - AC Milan: le résumé d'un match disputé / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:36

Slovan Bratislava - Manchester City

SLO City
Phase de ligue, Slovan Bratislava - Manchester City: une victoire sans appel pour l'équipe favorite / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:35

Barcelone - Young Boys

BARC YB
Phase de ligue, FC Barcelone - BSC Young Boys: le Barça trop fort pour les Bernois / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 8 min. / hier à 23:00

Dortmund - Celtic

DORT CELT
Phase de ligue, Borussia Dortmund - Celtic: un véritable festival offensif / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 2 min. / hier à 23:58

PSV - Sporting

PSV SPL
Phase de ligue, PSV Eindhoven - Sporting: les deux équipes repartent dos à dos / Football - Ligue des champions UEFA / 1 min. / hier à 23:30

VfB Stuttgart
1 - 1
Sparta Prague
Salzburg
0 - 4
Brest
Arsenal
2 - 0
Paris SG
Inter
4 - 0
ER Belgrade
Bayer Leverkusen
1 - 0
Milan
Slovan Bratislava
0 - 4
Manchester City
Barcelone
5 - 0
Young Boys
B. Dortmund
7 - 1
Celtic Glasgow
PSV Eindhoven
1 - 1
Sporting
Phase de ligue Matches Diff. Buts Points
1. B. Dortmund 2 10 : 1 6
2. Brest 2 6 : 1 6
3. Bayer Leverkusen 2 5 : 0 6
4. Manchester City 2 4 : 0 4
5. Inter 2 4 : 0 4
6. Sparta Prague 2 4 : 1 4
7. Sporting 2 3 : 1 4
8. Arsenal 2 2 : 0 4
9. Bayern Munich 1 9 : 2 3
10. Barcelone 2 6 : 2 3
11. Aston Villa 1 3 : 0 3
12. Liverpool 1 3 : 1 3
13. Juventus 1 3 : 1 3
Real Madrid 1 3 : 1 3
15. Benfica Lisbonne 1 2 : 1 3
16. Monaco 1 2 : 1 3
Atlético Madrid 1 2 : 1 3
18. Paris SG 2 1 : 2 3
19. Celtic Glasgow 2 6 : 8 3
20. Atalanta 1 0 : 0 1
Bologna 1 0 : 0 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 : 0 1
23. VfB Stuttgart 2 2 : 4 1
PSV Eindhoven 2 2 : 4 1
25. Sturm Graz 1 1 : 2 0
RB Leipzig 1 1 : 2 0
27. Girona FC 1 0 : 1 0
28. Lille 1 0 : 2 0
29. Milan 2 1 : 4 0
30. Club Bruges 1 0 : 3 0
31. Feyenoord Rotterdam 1 0 : 4 0
32. ER Belgrade 2 1 : 6 0
33. Dinamo Zagreb 1 2 : 9 0
34. Salzburg 2 0 : 7 0
35. Slovan Bratislava 2 1 : 9 0
36. Young Boys 2 0 : 8 0