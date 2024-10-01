Ligue des champions
Publié
Tous les résumés et les buts du mardi 1er octobre
Stuttgart - Sparta Prague
Salzbourg - Brest
Arsenal - PSG
Inter Milan - Etoile Rouge
Leverkusen - AC Milan
Slovan Bratislava - Manchester City
Barcelone - Young Boys
Dortmund - Celtic
PSV - Sporting
|Phase de ligue
|Matches
|Diff. Buts
|Points
|1.
|B. Dortmund
|2
|10 : 1
|6
|2.
|Brest
|2
|6 : 1
|6
|3.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2
|5 : 0
|6
|4.
|Manchester City
|2
|4 : 0
|4
|5.
|Inter
|2
|4 : 0
|4
|6.
|Sparta Prague
|2
|4 : 1
|4
|7.
|Sporting
|2
|3 : 1
|4
|8.
|Arsenal
|2
|2 : 0
|4
|9.
|Bayern Munich
|1
|9 : 2
|3
|10.
|Barcelone
|2
|6 : 2
|3
|11.
|Aston Villa
|1
|3 : 0
|3
|12.
|Liverpool
|1
|3 : 1
|3
|13.
|Juventus
|1
|3 : 1
|3
|Real Madrid
|1
|3 : 1
|3
|15.
|Benfica Lisbonne
|1
|2 : 1
|3
|16.
|Monaco
|1
|2 : 1
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|1
|2 : 1
|3
|18.
|Paris SG
|2
|1 : 2
|3
|19.
|Celtic Glasgow
|2
|6 : 8
|3
|20.
|Atalanta
|1
|0 : 0
|1
|Bologna
|1
|0 : 0
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|0 : 0
|1
|23.
|VfB Stuttgart
|2
|2 : 4
|1
|PSV Eindhoven
|2
|2 : 4
|1
|25.
|Sturm Graz
|1
|1 : 2
|0
|RB Leipzig
|1
|1 : 2
|0
|27.
|Girona FC
|1
|0 : 1
|0
|28.
|Lille
|1
|0 : 2
|0
|29.
|Milan
|2
|1 : 4
|0
|30.
|Club Bruges
|1
|0 : 3
|0
|31.
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|1
|0 : 4
|0
|32.
|ER Belgrade
|2
|1 : 6
|0
|33.
|Dinamo Zagreb
|1
|2 : 9
|0
|34.
|Salzburg
|2
|0 : 7
|0
|35.
|Slovan Bratislava
|2
|1 : 9
|0
|36.
|Young Boys
|2
|0 : 8
|0